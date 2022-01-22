PA Family Loses Longtime Trailer Home, Dogs To Fire

A West Caln family is getting community support after losing its trailer home to a massive fire.

Flames shot out of the trailer home on the 300 block of Hill Road broke out Friday evening, bringing several fire companies to the scene.

A GoFundMe set for the victims identifies them as Hannum family, who apparently lost two dogs in the blaze.

The page had raised more than $1,100 as of Saturday morning.

"This is the home they all grew up in and any help you can give would mean the world to them," the page reads. "Please feel free to share and help if you can."

