PA Dad Learns His Fate For Killing Infant Daughter With Anti-Psychotic Drug

A Pennsylvania dad was sentenced to 17 to 50 years in prison for killing his infant daughter with an anti-psychotic drug, authorities said.

Jamal Bailey, 45, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Bailey, of Downingtown, had been adding Quetiapine, also known as Seroquel, in his 10-month-old baby's formula bottle for several weeks before she died on April 26, 2017, prosecutors said.

Seroquel, an anti-psychotic drug used to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is not approved for use with infants.

Paramedics responding to Bailey's Lancaster Avenue home pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

Her cause of death was later determined to be Quetiapine intoxication over a lengthy period of time, authorities said.

Investigators found prescription bottles of Seroquel in Bailey's house and learned that h had been adding it to his daughter’s bottles to make her sleep, they said.

The man also admitted to nearly killing her once and splashing water on the baby's face to revive her rather than calling for help, prosecutors said. He then continued to use Seroquel in her bottle, they added.

“No child deserves the suffering this innocent and defenseless baby endured.," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"The defendant’s actions were inexcusable, unthinkable, and unforgivable. Now Jamal Bailey is paying the price with this hefty sentence. Thank you to our law enforcement and prosecutor for their persistence in seeking justice for this child."

