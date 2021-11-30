Contact Us
Oxford Police Nab Man 3 Months After Grabbing Woman's Neck, Threatening Her With Gun

Nicole Acosta
Darrell A. Thomas
Darrell A. Thomas Photo Credit: Oxford Police Department

Police in Chester County have arrested a man nearly three months after he was accused of grabbing a woman's neck and threatening her with a gun during a robbery.

Darrell A. Thomas, 37, was nabbed on Monday after being spotted in front of Landhope Farms in Lower Oxford, local police said.

Thomas, of Cochranville, had been wanted on felony charges since Sept. 6 when he entered a woman's house, grabbed her by the neck, and broke her necklace, Oxford police previously said.

The woman said he then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Thomas then went into the victim's son's bedroom and took the child's cell phone. The boy had already called 911 on the cell phone, police said.

Thomas ran down the stairs taking the woman's house keys and car keys with him, police said.

He fled the scene which prompted police to issue an arrest warrant.

He has been in the custody of PA State Police - Avondale Barracks since Monday.

