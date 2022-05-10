One Dead, Others Injured In Route 82 Crash

One person was killed and several injured in a Route 82 crash on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities said.

Three cars were involved in the wreck that happened at the intersection of Route 82 and Manor Road in Coatesville around 3:15 p.m., according to Valley Township police.

Two southbound vehicles crashed into a northbound Kia, spinning it around and sending it down the road, DailyLocal reports.

One of the drivers, identified as 75-year-old Theresa M. Farrell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two others were taken by ambulance to the Paoli Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Several local police and fire departments, along with state police assisted at the scene.

Though witnesses and passing drivers stopped at the scene and provided information, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Valley Township Police Department at 610-383-7000.

