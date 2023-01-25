NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say

A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say.

Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.

Westtown-East Goshen police ask anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts — "or, if she herself sees this" — to contact Det. David Hale at dhale@wegopd.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.