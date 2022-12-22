Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Storm With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Will Be Followed By Rapid Freeze: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Police say a driver followed and then shot at another car on Route 422 late Tuesday night.
Police say a driver followed and then shot at another car on Route 422 late Tuesday night. Photo Credit: 511PA.com

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. 

According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams. 

Between the Collegeville and Sanatoga exits, the car stayed behind the victim "with its high beam lights activated most of the time," detectives said. 

The suspect continued to follow the victim off the highway to the South Hanover Street exit. There, police say the driver pulled up alongside the victim to pass and fired two shots at their car before fleeing the area. 

No one was injured in the attack, and the incident remains under investigation, authorities said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thomas Barton of the North Coventry Township Police Department at 610-323-8360.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.