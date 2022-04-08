Contact Us
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police

Nicole Acosta
Paoli FD ambulance
Paoli FD ambulance Photo Credit: Paoli Fire Company (Facebook)

A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said.

Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Instead, he continued to speed down the highway, running a red light at the intersection of SR 10 and SR 322, police said.

The motorcycle operator ended up hitting the driver's side of a Toyota Highlander, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the SUV driver was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

The crash victims have yet to be identified by police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP- Lancaster at 717-299-7650 and request to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.

