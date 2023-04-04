Meth, Firearms Recovered In Chester County Traffic Stop: Police

A man and woman face criminal charges in Chester County after police say they recovered methamphetamine and a gun from their car during a traffic stop on Friday, March 24.

It happened on the 1000 block of Wilmington Pike, said Westtown-East Goshen police in a statement. Patrol officers pulled over a car at about 12:30 p.m. and claimed they found "a large quantity" of meth in the vehicle along with a gun, authorities wrote.

Police obtained a warrant and turned up a second firearm during another sweep of the car, according to the release.

Angela Wilson, 44, of Exton, was charged with drug offenses, police said. Stephen Pettit, age and address unknown, was charged with illegal firearm possession in addition to drug and paraphernalia offenses, they added.

