Masked Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Turkey Hill In Caln

Township police are seeking the public’s help identifying a masked suspect in a Turkey Hill armed robbery. Photo Credit: Caln Township Police Department

Caln Township police are seeking the public’s help identifying a masked suspect in a Turkey Hill armed robbery.

The suspect — pictured above — was seen entering the store at 549 Bondsville Road and confronting an employee on Tuesday, Feb. 8 around 1:50 a.m., Caln Township police said.

The suspect demanded cash from the register while brandishing a large knife, then fled westbound on Humpton Road on a dark-colored bicycle, according to police.

There were no reported injuries and no witnesses.

Police say the suspect stands about 6 feet tall, has a slim build, and was dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white untied sneakers.

He also wore a camouflage backpack and a full white character mask that covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caln Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-383-1821.

