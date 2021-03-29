Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Who Displayed Gun During Argument Inside West Chester Bar Facing Charges, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Jacob Coleman
Jacob Coleman Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say he displayed a gun during an argument inside a West Chester bar over the weekend.

A Barnaby's employee notified police of a man -- later identified as Jacob Coleman -- who had displayed a firearm during an argument inside of the bar and fled around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Coleman, of Glen Mills (Delaware County), apparently fled on foot Northbound on High Street, police said.

Officers were able to locate Coleman, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison on charges of simple assault, harassment, and recklessly endangering another person.

