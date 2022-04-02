Man Wanted For Shooting Woman Who Bumped Into Him At Market Nabbed At West Chester University

A man wanted for following a woman home and shooting her after she accidentally bumped into him at the Coatesville market last month has been arrested, authorities said.

Moenell Coleman, 25, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on the West Chester University campus, police told 6abc. The incident caused university officials to temporarily issue a shelter-in-place order.

A West Chester University spokesperson released this statement to Daily Voice:

"The safety of all students, faculty, and staff take precedent in the University’s actions at all times. WCU Police worked closely with local Law Enforcement today to apprehend a non-WCU individual who was wanted for arrest and was visiting someone on campus today. A shelter-in-place text was issued, the area was closed, and an arrest was made without incident. The shelter-in-place was lifted and normal operations resumed."

The trouble began around 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 when a woman in her twenties accidentally bumped into Coleman inside of the store on East Lincoln Highway, police previously said.

She apologized to him, but that's when investigators say he became irate and threatened to shoot her. She left the store, but he continued to threaten her as she was leaving, police said.

Coleman then followed the woman to her home on 8th Avenue, where he opened fire, grazing her right leg and striking her brother, authorities said.

The woman was treated at the scene, while her brother was treated at Paoli Hospital, police said.

Coleman was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, felon not to possess a firearm, and related offenses.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post $1 million bail, according to public court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, records show.

