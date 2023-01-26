Man Shoots Woman For Accidentally Bumping Into Him At Coatesville Market, Police Say

A woman and her brother were injured after she accidentally bumped into a man at the Coatesville Market Wednesday morning, and was shot by the man in retaliation, authorities said.

Police are on the hunt for Moenell Coleman, 25, of Coatesville, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, felon not to possess a firearm, and related offenses in the shooting, Coatesville police said.

The woman, who is in her twenties, was walking through the Coatesville Market in the 800 block of Lincoln Highway when she accidentally bumped into Coleman around 9:50 a.m., police said.

When she apologized to him, he became irate and threatened to shoot her, according to investigators. She left the store, and he continued to threaten to shoot her, police said.

Coleman followed the woman to her house on 8th Avenue, which was less than a block away, and waited for her to park, according to authorities.

When she opened the front door, Coleman fired multiple shots at her, one of which grazed her right leg, police said.

A stray bullet struck the woman's brother, who was in the house at the time, according to police.

The woman was treated at the scene, while her brother was rushed to Paoli Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Coleman is still at large and has connections to Norristown, PA, and Wilmington, DE. He is 5'3" and approximately 170 pounds, police said.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coatesville Police Department at (610) 384-2300.

