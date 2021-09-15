Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Man Exposes Himself To Woman In West Chester, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
James Fedrick
James Fedrick Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman in West Chester, authorities said.

The woman told officers that 56-year-old James Fedrick exposed himself to her in the 300 block of West Washinton Street on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., West Chester police said.

Fedrick was taken into custody and transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment. 

Fedrick was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and harassment. 

His preliminary hearing is pending.

No further details were released.

