Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Man Dies After Trying To Light Cigarette While Using Oxygen In Chester County: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Cigarette
Cigarette Photo Credit: Pixabay/lukasbieri

A man using a nasal cannula died Friday, June 17 after attempting to light a cigarette while his oxygen tank was running in Chester County, authorities said.

Firefighters and cops were called to a home on Mt. Zion Avenue in North Coventry Township around 8:15 a.m. on a report of a fire victim, local police said.

The man's attempt to light a cigarette while oxygen was flowing through the generator ignited an oxygen-induced flame, according to investigators.

Medics from Goodwill Ambulance tried to perform CPR on the victim, before rushing him to Pottstown Hospital, where he died, police said.

Further information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.