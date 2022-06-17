Man Dies After Trying To Light Cigarette While Using Oxygen In Chester County: Police

A man using a nasal cannula died Friday, June 17 after attempting to light a cigarette while his oxygen tank was running in Chester County, authorities said.

Firefighters and cops were called to a home on Mt. Zion Avenue in North Coventry Township around 8:15 a.m. on a report of a fire victim, local police said.

The man's attempt to light a cigarette while oxygen was flowing through the generator ignited an oxygen-induced flame, according to investigators.

Medics from Goodwill Ambulance tried to perform CPR on the victim, before rushing him to Pottstown Hospital, where he died, police said.

Further information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

