Man Arrested After Being Spotted Naked On Chester County Road

A man will be facing indecent exposure charges for being seen fully naked on a Chester County road, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene on Strickersville Road and Augustine Lane in Franklin Township after being notified by the county's 911 center about a naked man outside a maroon pickup truck around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, they said.

The man was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested, police said.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact PSP- Avondale at 610-268-2022.

