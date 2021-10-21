Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Abused Dog, Lit Tires On Fire, Police In Chester County Say

Nicole Acosta
James L. Lucas
James L. Lucas Photo Credit: Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

A 44-year-old Chester County man was arrested after surveillance video caught him abusing a dog and lighting his tires on fire, authorities said.

James L. Lucas, of Toughkenamon, was seen spinning tires in a lot in the 1000 block of Newark Road in New Garden Township around 6 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

He then gets out of his car with a wooden board, and chases the dog into a building, police said.

Following that, he throws the board at the dog, striking it, authorities said.

Lucas admitted he "lit" his tires on fire but denied chasing or striking the dog, investigators said.

He confessed to abusing the dog after being told the incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police.

Charges of cruelty to animals and criminal trespass were filed in Magisterial District Court.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1, court records show.

