Police are seeking the public's help identifying an accused gunman in West Chester.

A man was caught on surveillance footage holding a gun in his hand in the 50 block of West Gay Street around 1:55 a.m. on Aug 23, West Chester police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Harry O'Neill at 610-457-5874, honeill@west-chester.com or the Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-696-2700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.