Revelers at a West Chester bar were threatened by a knife-wielding man at closing time on Saturday morning, borough police say.

It happened on the 50 block of North Darlington Street just after 2 a.m., West Chester authorities said on Facebook. The suspect allegedly brandished a blade at guests and staff before leaving the area.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Ensor of the WCPD at 610-696-2700.

