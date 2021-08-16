Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? West Whiteland Police Probe Hit-Run Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Chester County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in West Whiteland.
Police in Chester County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in West Whiteland. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police in Chester County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in West Whiteland.

Witnesses told police they heard the crash in the area of Woodledge Way and West Lincoln Highway around 11:20 p.m on Saturday, West Whiteland police said.

They added that they saw a man get out of the car, and reportedly move 12 people from the vehicle, police said.

The group was picked up by an unknown person. 

The involved vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado, was left at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-692-5100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.