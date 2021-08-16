KNOW ANYTHING? West Whiteland Police Probe Hit-Run Crash

Police in Chester County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in West Whiteland.

Witnesses told police they heard the crash in the area of Woodledge Way and West Lincoln Highway around 11:20 p.m on Saturday, West Whiteland police said.

They added that they saw a man get out of the car, and reportedly move 12 people from the vehicle, police said.

The group was picked up by an unknown person.

The involved vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado, was left at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-692-5100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.