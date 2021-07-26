KNOW ANYTHING? Shots Fired In West Chester

Police in Chester County are investigating after bullet casings were found early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the 50 block of East Market Street around 5:10 a.m. on a report of possible shots fired found several bullet casings, according to the West Chester Police Department.

A witness reported seeing two men running from the area at the time of the shots, police said

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700.

