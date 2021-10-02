Intoxicated PA Parents Assaulted Officers In Front Of Young Children, Police Say

Two parents are facing charges of public intoxication and assault on a law enforcement officer after police arrested the belligerent duo right in front of their own young children, authorities in Chester County say.

West Whiteland police responded to the Exton Square Mall on reports of intoxicated subjects last Saturday, Sept. 25, Police Det. Scott Pezick said.

There they found Mercedes and Joseph Ritter, ages 29 and 37, respectively, with their two young kids, Pezick said.

Joseph became verbally abusive and Mercedes tried resisting arrest, the detective said. Mercedes knocked the officers' body cam off and tried kicking at them, while she and her husband were both yelling at officers, Pezick said.

Officers eventually were able to arrest the parents, and Joseph's blood alcohol level was above the legal driving limit, Pezick said.

Mercedes apparently refused to submit a sample, however, "her actions were consistent with someone impaired," the detective said.

The parents are facing the following charges:

Joseph Ritter:

Endangering Welfare of Children

Terroristic Threats

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Public Drunkenness

Mercedes Ritter:

Endangering Welfare of Children

Terroristic Threats

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Public Drunkenness

The two were arraigned at the Chester County Jail and the children were in custody of the grandparents, police said.

