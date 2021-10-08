'I'm Gonna Shoot This B**ch': PA Woman Accused Of Shooting Ex's Roommate In Front Of Teen

A Pennsylvania woman is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities said she shot a woman living with her ex-girlfriend three times in front of a child.

Khadija Davis, 27, of Wayne, tried entering her ex's Paoli home on West Central Avenue through a locked back door before going through the front on July 27, The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

When Davis' ex-girlfriend removed her from the house, she got a gun from her car and said, "I'm going to shoot this b***c," Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

Davis fired three shots at the 33-year-old victim, striking her in the arm, while the teen girl was present, authorities said.

Davis then shot herself in the foot as the ex-girlfriend tried to gain control of the firearm.

Investigators learned that Davis and the girlfriend had ended their relationship five or six months before the shooting happened. The victim and her 14-year-old child had been living with Davis' ex, authorities said.

Davis gave police a false name and date of birth once arrested.

Davis is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, false identification to law enforcement and related offenses.

She is held on $500k cash bail at Chester County Prison.

“The defendant endangered the lives of three people in a residential area," Willistown Police Chief Robert Klinger said.

"My officers quickly took control of the situation before more lives were put at risk. We will investigate this incident to the fullest.”

Willistown Police and Chester County Detectives are investigating. Assistant District Attorney Christine Abatemarco is the assigned prosecutor.

