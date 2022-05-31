Horrifying New Details Released In Holiday Weekend Double PA Murder

More details have been released in the Memorial Day Weekend double murder in Chester County.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, took his 22-month-old child out of the Toyota Corolla after killing the boy's mother and a woman who was five months pregnant Sunday, May 29, Coatesville, Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

Kallie gave the baby to relatives then carjacked someone he knew before leading police on a pursuit in a bloodied shirt just before 11 p.m. He was found holding a gun to his head before being arrested in Valley Township, and later charged with murder in the deaths of Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20 — the mother of his child — and Kimberly Ortiz Zayas, Ryan said.

“Valley Township experienced a horrific double murder on a holiday weekend when family and friends were supposed to enjoy summer’s unofficial start," Valley Township Police Chief Glenn Eckman said. "Instead, two young women and an unborn child are dead. It was a brutal scene for law enforcement to process."

Kallie and the mother of his child were in a Toyota Corolla and had their 22-month-old son in the backseat while visiting friends at the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street in Coatesville around 9:20 p.m., when police were called on reports of a domestic dispute, Ryan said.

Kallie became agitated when questioned, but Rodriguez-Diaz told police everything was okay, authorities said. Kallie got into a black Ford Edge and Rodriguez-Diaz drove off in the Toyota with a baby.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to a call of shots fired near the 30 block of E. Glencrest Road in Valley Township, where Rodriguez-Diaz and Kimberly Ortiz Zayas had been shot by Kallie in a crashed the car, Ryan said.

Ortiz-Zayas was found dead lying on the side of the road while Rodriguez-Diaz had suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat, police said. Rodriguez-Diaz was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kallie had taken the baby out of the car and somehow gotten him to relatives, before carjacking a friend detailing his black Infiniti at Rt. 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford Township around 10:45 p.m., Ryan said.

Kallie abandoned his black Ford Edge and told the victim to drive to Philadelphia on back roads, Ryan said. Kallie then held a gun to his head and ordered him out of the car in East Bradford Township, where the victim flagged down a passing driver and called police.

After a police pursuit involving multiple police units, where they attempted to stop the Infiniti using sirens, lights, and stop sticks, Kallie was stopped in Caln Township at 11:04 p.m.

Kallie got out of the car holding a gun to himself, and police negotiated a peaceful surrender. Kallie was taken into custody at 11:41 p.m. and later charged with two counts of first degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges.

Police recovered a Taurus G2C 9mm gun, which contained a live round in the chamber and a live round in the magazine. Detectives saw red stains on the defendant’s shirt consistent with blood.

Coatesville police later found the black Ford Edge parked on Star Alley, near the 100-block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police saw damage on the front passenger side of the car, and a car part with Ford markings that was missing from the Ford Edge was found under the passenger side of the Toyota Corolla where the victims were shot.

The 22-month-old child was later found uninjured in Coatesville with Kallie's relatives.

Chester County Detectives and Valley Township Police are investigating. DDA Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor.

Kallie was being held without bail due to the nature of the charges at Chester County Prison.

