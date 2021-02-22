HOMICIDE: 1-Year-Old Chester Girl Beaten To Death, Authorities Say

The death of a 1-year-old Chester girl has been ruled a homicide, CBSN Philly reports.

Local police were called to the 900 block of Pine Lane for a report of a 1-year-old in cardiac arrest, Fox29 reports.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Li'Aziah Thomas' mother performing CPR on the girl, the news outlet reports.

Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center treated the child who later died at the scene.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office found that that the manner of death was blunt-force trauma and severe blood loss, and ruled the case a homicide, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing.

