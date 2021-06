Heavy flooding from rain showers closed streets in Coatesville and Downingtown in Chester County Tuesday afternoon.

5th Ave between Lincoln Highway and Walnut Street in Coatesville was announced closed around 4:15 p.m., according to Chester County Emergency Services.

Additionally, Route 30 between Coatesville and Downingtown is closed as of 5:26 p.m.

The streets will be closed until further notice.

