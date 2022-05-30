Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Gunman Leads Pursuit To Wawa After Killing 2 Women In Chester County Road Rage Incident: Report

Cecilia Levine
Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A gunman who killed two women in a road rage incident led police on a pursuit that ended at a Chester County Wawa with his arrest Sunday, May 29, CBS3 reports.

The killings occurred outside of a home on Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m., the outlet said.

Wawa customers were directed to stay inside as police arrested the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more or click here to read more from CBS3.

