Gun-Shaped Laser Pointer Locks Down Exton Middle School

Collegium Charter Middle School in Exton was locked down briefly on Tuesday over reports of a weapon that turned out to be a toy, officials say.

It started at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, West Whiteland Township Police said in a statement. The department was called to the school by administrators after a student reported that a classmate was armed, Collegium staff explained.

Upon receiving the report, administrators locked down the building while police and campus security officers conducted a sweep. The "armed" student was located, searched, and found to have "a laser-pointer in the shape of a gun."

The middle school lifted its lockdown and resumed all activities by about 10:45 a.m. after authorities determined there was "no active threat," administrators said.

"We are making our counselors and mental health therapists available to all 7th and 8th Grade students and/or employees that need to process the sudden and alarming events from earlier this morning," Collegium said in a statement to parents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.