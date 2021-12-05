Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

GOT HIM! Armed Robber From Dauphin County Arrested In Chester County

Jillian Pikora
Omere Nayshon Peoples.
Omere Nayshon Peoples. Photo Credit: Parkesburg Borough PD

A man who robbed three adults at gun point, has been arrested in Parkesburg Borough, say area police.

Omere Nayshon Peoples, 19 of Gap, reportedly approached three people in the 700 block of South Alley with a gun visible and demanded all the contents of their pockets on Tuesday afternoon.

Peoples fled on foot, but one of his victims recognized and identified him by name to local police.

He was arrested nearby the crime scene with a concealed loaded gun matching the description of the one used.

He has been charged with robbery, reckless endangering, simple assault and related offenses.

In lieu of $100,000 in bail he has been remanded to the Chester County Prison.

A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

