Police & Fire

Getaway Driver Takes Guilty Plea In ChesCo Home Invasion Murder Of Teen Boy

Jonathan Malave
Jonathan Malave Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Berks County man took a guilty plea in the Chester County home invasion murder of a teenage boy, authorities announced Thursday.

Jonathan Malave, 36, of Reading, pled guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the killing of 17-year-old David Doyle III in Pottstown, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Malave drove the car carrying two of three co-defendants after the murder, authorities said.

On Sept. 24, 2017, North Coventry officers discovered the teen boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach at a home on Worth Boulevard.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died the next day, authorities said.

Investigators learned the murder happened during a home-invasion robbery that the Malave and three co-defendants planned, believing drugs and money were inside the apartment, according to the DA's office.

“Jonathan Malave helped orchestrate the robbery of drugs and money and drove the get-away car after the murder of a 17-year-old," DA Deb Ryan said.

"This is a senseless tragedy that impacts the lives of so many people. While this sentence doesn’t change the fact that a child was killed, hopefully, it brings justice to the victim’s family.”

Judge David Bortner sentenced Malave to 17 to 34 years in prison.

His co-defendants are awaiting trial.

