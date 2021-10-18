Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Frightening Home Invasion Robbery Under Investigation In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
100 block of Dean Street
100 block of Dean Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Chester County are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday,

Officers responding to the 100 block of Dean Street around 9:30 p.m. were told that unknown men broke into a home and took clothes and electronics, according to the West Chester Police Department.

During the robbery, one of the residents was left with a minor injury, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at (610) 696-2700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.