Frightening Home Invasion Robbery Under Investigation In Chester County

Police in Chester County are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday,

Officers responding to the 100 block of Dean Street around 9:30 p.m. were told that unknown men broke into a home and took clothes and electronics, according to the West Chester Police Department.

During the robbery, one of the residents was left with a minor injury, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at (610) 696-2700.

