Former Chester County Judge Pleads Guilty To Theft

A former Chester County judge previously charged with using campaign contributions to gamble pleaded guilty to charges of theft, authorities announced.

Michael Cabry was charged in October 2020 with repeatedly withdrawing funds donated to his reelection Political Action Committee (PAC) and using the funds to gamble at casinos in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

He also used the funds to pay for personal expenses, including laundry services, groceries, and hotel stays.

In addition, he failed to file his campaign finance reports for the period of time during which he was making the purchases.

“The defendant has taken responsibility for his actions that undermined both his authority as a judge and the public’s trust,” AG Shapiro said.

“My office is dedicated to holding public officials who break the law accountable, without fear or favor.”

He was sentenced to 12 months probation.

This case was heard before the Honorable Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari.

