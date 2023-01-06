Contact Us
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student

Mac Bullock
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck 21-year-old Octavia Aaron before fleeing the scene, police say. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD/Family handout
Philadelphia police released this video of the suspect's car.
Philadelphia police released this video of the suspect's car. Video Credit: YouTube/Philadelphia Police

A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. 

Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said. 

The driver continued east on Robbins Avenue without stopping, they added. 

The suspect's car is described as a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet or a GMC. The vehicle likely has damage to its front end as a result of the crash, detectives noted.

The department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Aaron's death. To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-8477 or visit the Philadelphia police website. 

