Five Students Injured In Chesco School Bus Crash: Police

Authorities in Chester County are investigating after a school bus crash injured five students, officials say.

It happened in Caln Township on Tuesday, March 14, said township police in a statement. The bus was near the corner of Foundry Street and Brooks Lane in Carver Court when it struck a "Flagger Force trailer and vehicle that was legally parked and unattended" at about 3:40 p.m., the department said.

Of the 20 Coatesville Area School District students who were onboard at the time of the crash, five "received non-life-threatening injuries," police continued. The injured children, who range in age from 13 to 17, were taken by ambulance to Chester County and Paoli hospitals for treatment, authorities wrote.

"Injuries ranged from head and neck pain to lacerations from broken glass," they said.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision, and are asking witnesses to step forward. Anyone with information should call Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821 or 610-383-7000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.