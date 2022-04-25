Ex-Township Supervisor In Philly Suburbs Sexually Abused Young Girl For Years, DA Says

A 60-year-old former township supervisor in the Philadelphia suburbs sexually abused a young girl over the course of four years, authorities said.

Warren Reynolds, of Avondale, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related offenses, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Reynolds, a former New Garden Township supervisor, assaulted the girl from the age of eight in 1999 until she was thirteen in 2003, the DA said.

He abused the girl several times a week while she was in his care at his home on Penn Green Road in Avondale, prosecutors said. The alleged abuse also happened in New Castle County and Lewis, Delaware.

An investigation into Reynolds began after the victim told county detectives in Sept. 2020 that she was digitally penetrated and fondled by Reynolds when she was a child, the DA said.

Reynolds was between the ages of 38 and 43 when the alleged abuse happened, authorities said.

He was being held at Chester County Prison on $2 million bail.

“Warren Reynolds engaged in a depraved and systemic course of conduct violating a young child he was responsible for protecting and keeping safe," DA Deb Ryan said.

"We will do everything possible to get justice for this brave victim. It took years for her to find the courage to speak to law enforcement about the horrors she endured. I commend her bravery and hope she sees the defendant’s arrest as the first step towards justice.”

Reynolds had previously served time in prison on child pornography charges, DailyLocal reports.

His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, April 29.

If you suspect child sexual abuse, call CHILDLINE at 1-800-932-0313.

