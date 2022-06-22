Ex-Manager Of PA Country Club Learns His Fate For Stealing $147K

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 days to 23 months in Chester County prison for stealing nearly $150,000 from the country club he managed, authorities said.

Anthony Lucas, of Newark, DE was convicted in December 2021 on theft charges for cashing unauthorized checks using Phoenixville Country Club funds, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

His co-defendants Grace Crosson and Amy Clark also pleaded guilty to related charges.

While working as the club's general manager, Lucas, along with Crosson and Clark, cashed either unauthorized checks or over-the-limit checks and split the proceeds between January 2017 and May 2018, Ryan said.

Lucas used the money for airline tickets, hotels, vacations, home improvement projects, and rentals – including tables, chairs, and pyrotechnics – for events at his house, prosecutors said.

An investigation began on May 3, 2018, when the country club reported suspicious bank transactions to Schuylkill Township police, authorities said.

Lucas was one of only two people authorized to sign checks for PCC, so he wrote and signed checks that his co-defendants cashed or deposited for him, investigators confirmed.

At sentencing, Lucas was ordered to repay the $147,207 he stole from the country club.

“Anthony Lucas masterminded a scheme to steal almost $150,000 from his employer. This was a total breach of trust, and now he and his co-defendants will be held accountable by the criminal justice system," DA Deb Ryan said.

"Phoenixville Country Club wasn’t the only victim – the defendant’s greed and criminal behavior also impacted its members and their families. We thank the Schuylkill Twp Police Department for their commitment to this case.”

Crosson and Clark will be sentenced in August.

