DUI West Chester Mom Caught Driving Erratically, Speeding With Kids In Car: Police

A West Chester mom is charged with driving under the influence after police say she crashed with kids in her car on Halloween night.

Westtown-East Goshen Reigonal police were dispatched to Ellis Lane and Paoli Pike at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 after a witness reported an "erratic driver" in the area, officials said.

The car was seen swerving, speeding, and eventually crashing into a parked vehicle, authorities wrote.

Allison Vaughn, 41, was arrested at the scene after officers said they found an unrestrained child in her car. She's charged with DUI and felony child endangerment, according to state court records.

