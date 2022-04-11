Contact Us
Breaking News: Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
DUI West Chester Mom Caught Driving Erratically, Speeding With Kids In Car: Police

Allison Vaughn, 41, of West Chester, is charged with DUI and felony child endangerment.
A West Chester mom is charged with driving under the influence after police say she crashed with kids in her car on Halloween night. 

Westtown-East Goshen Reigonal police were dispatched to Ellis Lane and Paoli Pike at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 after a witness reported an "erratic driver" in the area, officials said. 

The car was seen swerving, speeding, and eventually crashing into a parked vehicle, authorities wrote. 

Allison Vaughn, 41, was arrested at the scene after officers said they found an unrestrained child in her car. She's charged with DUI and felony child endangerment, according to state court records. 

