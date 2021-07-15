Drunken Man, High On Meth Charged In Chester County Burglaries, Police Say

A man who police say was drunk and high on methamphetamine when he broke into homes in Chester County was arrested last week.

Officers were told someone tried to break into a home in the 200 block of West Harmony Road in West Grove around 11:30 p.m. on July 4, according to the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Around 40 minutes later, officers received another call regarding who they believe was the same suspect attempting to enter a home, police said.

The residents told police they heard a screen fall from a front window and saw someone remove a basement window well cover.

Lazaro Rivas-Perez, 20, fled on foot when approached by officers, police said.

Rivas-Perez was caught on video, and that image was shared in the community, police said.

In response, a resident from the 100 block of West Harmony Road told police Rivas-Perez had been in her living room on July 4 around 10:30 p.m.

She said he was “in a daze, just staring” before she confronted him and persuaded him to leave the home.

On July 7 an officer saw a man in the area of Bushong Alley and Rosehill Avenue and confirmed it was Rivas-Perez, police said.

He was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling at night.

Rivas-Perez was taken into custody and admitted to consuming a lot of alcohol and methamphetamine on July 4.

Rivas-Perez was sent to the Chester County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bail.

The case is pending a preliminary hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.