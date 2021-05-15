Driver Extricated, Hospitalized In Phoenixville Crash

A driver was extricated and hospitalized in a two-car crash Friday in Chester County.

Phoenixville firefighters responded to the crash at Nutt Road and Maple Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

5-14-21 Vehicle crash, Nutt Rd at Maple Ave Posted by Phoenixville Fire Department on Friday, May 14, 2021

There they found one victim confined inside of a car, and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to remove the drivers-side door and free the driver, fire officials said.

That person was removed, packaged and transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Crews also performed some quick body work on one of the cars so the owner could drive away without needing a tow, Phoenixville firefighters said.

