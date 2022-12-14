Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds

A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say.

Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Authorities say Rohrman was given power of attorney over her 83-year-old father's finances in August 2016, and got to work almost immediately draining him of his life savings — spending thousands paying her own bills and making home improvements.

Investigators found the disgraced attorney wrote more than a hundred checks from her father's accounts totalling more than $92,000 for expenses that had nothing to do with him or his care.

Rohrman also used Zelle to transfer money out of his accounts, and would use his credit cards for personal purchases that her father did not authorize, the DA said.

Rohrman's father reported her to police after he noticed the money was missing, and she was arrested on Aug. 31, 2019, state court records show.

Just days earlier, on Aug. 17, Rohrman was charged with giving her husband Emeka “Ziggy” Nwadiora Jr. a deadly dose of fentanyl and cocaine, according to court records and a report by Chester County Daily Local.

That case remains open. She had originally pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter but suddenly withdrew her plea in September, Daily Local writes.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon when Rohrman was due back in court for sentencing on the theft charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.