An intersection in Chester County will be closed for most of the day Thursday due to downed wires, authorities said.

The intersection of Schuylkill Road and Township Line Road in East Pikeland Township (Township Line Rd./RT 23) will be closed for approximately 10 hours, according to PECO.

It was not immediately known what caused the downed wires.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

