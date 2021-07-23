DA: Philly Man Found Guilty In Fatal Heroin Overdose Of Chester County Man

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of selling heroin to a 34-year-old Chester County man who fatally overdosed from the drug two years ago, authorities said.

The victim, whose name has not been released to the public, overdosed on the heroin that Jamal Keys, 43, sold to him the day he died on March 29, 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Willistown officers were dispatched to a home on Devon Road in Paoli on April 1, 2019, and found the deceased 34-year-old man, along with 14 packets of heroin and drug paraphernalia on the nightstand beside him, authorities said.

The victim’s family confirmed that he struggled with addiction, the DA's office said.

An investigation led police to an individual named “Mal,” who was later identified as Keys, authorities said. Keys apparently delivered heroin to the victim in Phoenixville on March 27, 2019, and 14 packets of heroin for $100 in Philadelphia on March 29, 2019, authorities said.

Keys reportedly continued to reach out to the victim about buying more heroin over the next two days but never got a response.

A member of the victim’s family said that March 29 was the last time the victim was seen alive, authorities said.

As part of the investigation, Keys' cousin delivered heroin for Keys to undercover detectives on April 3, 2019, authorities said.

He was arrested and in October 2019, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Keys was arrested on April 16, 2019.

He was found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver.

Keys will be sentenced at a later date.

“The victim’s family is, of course, devastated by the death of their loved one at the hands of this defendant," DA Deb Ryan said.

"My sympathies go out to them – and to all families who have lost someone to an overdose. I hope the victim’s family finds justice in the verdict.”

Willistown Township Police and Phoenixville Police investigated the case.

Assistant District Attorney’s Michelle Thurstlic-O’Neill and Jessica Acito were the prosecutors.

