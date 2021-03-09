DA Investigating After Coatesville Officer Stabbed In Head

Authorities in Chester County are investigating after a Coatesville police officer was stabbed in the head Friday.

The officer was stabbed by an unknown suspect at the Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Kings Highway, the Chester County DA's office said.

The officer is in stable condition at Reading Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately made public.

The DA's office says they will release more details at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Chester County Detective Dave Nieves at 610-344-4605.

