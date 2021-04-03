DA: Chester County Assailant Sentenced For Assault Of Two Women On Running Trail

A 61-year-old Chester County assailant was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison for assaulting two women on the Struble Trail in 2019, authorities announced.

Downingtown police responded to a report of a woman who was assaulted as she jogged on the trail on May 19, 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The victim said a man -- later identified as Rickey Endy -- riding a bike grabbed her butt and said, “Hey, baby," the DA's office said.

As police spoke to the first victim, a man matching the woman's description rode past on a bike, the DA's office said.

A second woman was running behind him and said that he also had assaulted her, the DA's office said.

Police apprehended Endy t in Kardon Park, where the Stuble Trail ends, the DA's office said.

A witness then reported that she had seen Endy attempt to grab two other women’s butts along the trail, the DA's office said.

Endy pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault in October 2020 and was subsequently sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in Chester County Prison.

The case was investigated by the Downingtown Police Department and prosecuted by Stefanie Friedman.

