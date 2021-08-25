DA: ChesCo Man Found Guilty Of Strangling Wife During Argument

A 41-year-old Chester County man was found guilty of physically assaulting his 35-year-old wife last year, authorities said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Pierce Lane in Kennett Township on April 24, 2020, found the woman, who said her husband, Brian Thuer, strangled her, then pushed her to the ground during an argument, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The woman suffered a broken back as a result of the attack, authorities said.

A jury found Thuer, 41, of Kennett Square, guilty of simple assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.

“Domestic violence is often swept under the rug, away from the eyes of friends and family," DA Deb Ryan said.

"This victim, however, had the strength to seek medical help and contact law enforcement. Thank you to the jury for seeing through the shameless blame-the-victim defense."

Kennett Township Police investigated, and Assistant District Attorneys Dan Hollander and Monica Szyszkiewicz handled the prosecution.

If you need help with domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s free 24-hour hotline: 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430.

