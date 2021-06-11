Contact Us
Crews Battle 2 Alarm Fire At Dairy Farm In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
The barn up in flames.
The barn up in flames. Photo Credit: East Brandywine Fire Company

Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a dairy barn in Chester County early Friday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters battled heavy flames that spread through the barn, two nearby buildings, and a field at Mount Pleasant & Rock Road in Honey Brook Township around 4:45 a.m., according to East Brandywine Fire Company and Patty Mains with the Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

All of the animals were able to get out unharmed before crews arrived, Mains said.

The fire was under control as of 8:44 a.m., Mains said. Crews with the Honey Brook Fire Company were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m., Mains noted.

There were no injuries reported.

