Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: White Christmas? New Storm Could Bring Potentially Significant Snowfall To Much Of Region
Police & Fire

Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Police say Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, secretly took pictures and videos of men in the bathroom at the Exton Square Mall.
Police say Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, secretly took pictures and videos of men in the bathroom at the Exton Square Mall. Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Dept.

A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. 

Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. 

Investigators believe Balanow took pictures and videos inside two different men's rooms at Exton Square Mall. Police said a man reported Balanow over the summer after noticing him trying to take photos of the man's son in the restroom.

To submit a tip to West Whiteland police, visit the Chester County Crime Watch webpage. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.