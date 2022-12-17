Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area

A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall.

Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice.

Investigators believe Balanow took pictures and videos inside two different men's rooms at Exton Square Mall. Police said a man reported Balanow over the summer after noticing him trying to take photos of the man's son in the restroom.

To submit a tip to West Whiteland police, visit the Chester County Crime Watch webpage.

