Coatesville PD Seek Driver Who Fled Scene After Striking Teen Girl

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help identifying the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Coatesville.

A 17-year-old girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver on June 11 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 600 block of East Lincoln Highway, according to the City of Coatesville Police Department.

The driver did not stop to help the girl and fled the scene traveling westbound on East Lincoln Highway. They then turned left (South) onto South 5th Avenue, police said.

Police believe the car may have possible front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective/Sergeant Brandon Harris by calling 610-679-6041 or by utilizing the Tip411 app.

