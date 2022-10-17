Coatesville Man Beat Up Girlfriend In Street: DA

A Chester County man could spend years behind bars, after a court found him guilty of beating his girlfriend on the side of the road in 2021.

Darrel Singletary, 55, of Coatesville, was convicted of simple assault and harassment, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, Oct. 17.

Prosecutors said an off-duty Coatesville police officer spotted Singletary punch his 59-year-old girlfriend in the face during an argument on the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway on Sept. 25, 2021.

The officer said the victim stumbled backward and hit her head on a stone wall.

Both counts are misdemeanors and could carry up to a year in jail each. It was not immediately clear when Singletary was due to be sentenced.

According to a report by Patch.com, Singletary was previously charged with simple assault and harassment following a 2011 incident in West Chester.

