Coach At PA Christian Youth Center Accused Of Raping Teen, Soliciting Sex, Nudes From Minors

A basketball coach at a Christian youth center in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly raped a teenager and solicited sex and nude photos from other minors, authorities said.

Ameer Sutton-Best, 31, of Parkesburg, who volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center this summer, has been charged with rape, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation into Sutton-Best began on Aug. 10, when the faith-based center contacted Parkesburg police, accusing him of having "sexual contact" with a 13-year-old girl.

The victim allegedly told investigators that she received "sexual" text messages from the coach after another child victim had given him her phone number.

She added that in June or July, when she and the second victim were together at her house, Sutton-Best texted her, asking her to meet him, detectives said.

He later picked the girl up and drove her to a location in Parkesburg, where he ordered her into the back seat, forcibly pulled down her shorts, and raped her, authorities said.

The victim claimed that after the assault, he drove her back home. She then blocked him on her social media accounts, but apparently, that didn't stop him from trying to get in contact with her, investigators said.

He contacted the teen's mom and had his acquaintances call and text them both, asking them not to contact the police and asking how this could “go away," according to the DA's office.

Investigators later found inappropriate Snapchat messages between Sutton-Best and the second victim, who was also 13 years old at the time.

In an interview with the second victim, they claimed that Sutton-Best asked for the first victim's phone number, despite having told him she was only 13.

The second victim added that Sutton-Best sent them pornography.

As the investigation continued, detectives found two more victims – ages 14 and 13 – whom Sutton-Best had sent inappropriate Snapchat messages.

He asked one victim if she was into older men and asked the other victim to send him nude photos, authorities said.

Sutton-Best remained held Friday, Sept. 16 at Chester County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

“Ameer Sutton-Best is a child predator who preyed on young teen girls knowing their age and violating his position of trust," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"He had the audacity to try to buy his way out of this. Thankfully, these victims had the fortitude to report his reprehensible behavior. "

"When the staff at The Point learned of the allegations, they immediately contacted law enforcement and Childline, which the law requires them to do as mandated reporters. While children are safer today because of this arrest, we believe there may be other victims of his out there."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866. Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.

