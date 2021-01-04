Church Farm School Teacher Facing Up To 30 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Student

A former Church Farm School teacher is facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a student between 2008 and 2010, authorities announced.

The former student contacted West Whiteland law enforcement in December 2018 to report that he had been sexually abused by Marc Spera, 58, of St. Petersburg, Florida when he was in 7th and 8th grade, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Spera reportedly gave back and body rubs to the student in Spera's on-campus apartment when the victim was in 7th grade, the DA's office said.

Spera, who worked at CFS from 1995-2010, gifted the student with a video game and equipment to communicate with him during the summer break, authorities said.

When the student was in 8th grade, Spera reportedly sexually assaulted him more than 40 times, the DA's office said.

Spera left CFS in 2010 and was teaching at Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg when he was arrested in June 2020, authorities said.

“Schools are meant to be safe environments for children; however, this defendant removed that sense of safety when he targeted his student – his victim – to satisfy his lewd behavior," said First Assistant District Attorney Michael Barry.

"I commend the victim’s strength and courage to speak up after so many years. It is a reminder that teachers and school administrators are mandated reporters and are required to report suspected child abuse.”

Spera pled guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor.

Judge Patrick Carmody sentenced him to 15-30 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

The prosecutor was Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who suspects child abuse to call Childline at 1-(800)-932-0313.

